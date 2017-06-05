Salem man sentenced to prison in shoo...

Salem man sentenced to prison in shooting death of girlfriend

Friday Jun 2

Terry A. Strosnyder, the man responsible for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Athena Nicholas, last July pleaded guilty to murder on Friday and was immediately sentenced by Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam to 15 years to life in prison. Strosnyder, 50, East Second Street, Salem, had been scheduled for a jury trial starting early next week, but decided suddenly instead to plead guilty.

