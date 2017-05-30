Salem man pleads guilty to murder of girlfriend

Terry A. Strosnyder, the man responsible for the shooting death last Julky of his girlfriend, Athena Nicholas, pleaded guilty to murder on Friday and was immediately sentenced by Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam to 15 years to life in prison. Strosnyder, 50, East Second Street, Salem, had been scheduled for a jury trial starting early next week, but decided suddenly instead to plead guilty.

