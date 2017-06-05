Restored Model A shines
It was quite fitting that Richard Shanker's 1929 Ford Model A was displayed in the parking lot of the Salem Historical Society on Friday during events surrounding the annual Salem Super Cruise. The 86-year-old Salem resident acquired the famous vehicle about 20 years ago and spent an estimated five or six years restoring it.
