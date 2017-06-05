Pot vote stalls on township question
A question on whether the city can act on medical marijuana legislation since Perry Township already banned everything came up Tuesday, delaying any council vote, pending clarification. Councilman Geoff Goll raised the issue as a point of order before the two ordinances were introduced, noting that Salem is geographically within Perry Township and the trustees had voted last month to prohibit the cultivation, processing and retail dispensing of medical marijuana.
