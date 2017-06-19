Ohio Ag Equipment Acquires Witmer's E...

Ohio Ag Equipment Acquires Witmer's Equipment Division

Get ready for growth! Take a deep dive into financials, project ahead, benchmark against the industry, and get tools to make sound decisions that strengthen your operations and position your dealership for long-term success. SALEM, Ohio Ohio Ag Equipment announces the acquisition of Columbiana County AGCO dealer, Witmer's , effective June 19, 2017.

