No winner in $226K Adele's drawing
The $226,427 Queen of Hearts drawing at Adele's Place went unclaimed Thursday as Taylor Kastenhuber of Salem was the owner of the ticket drawn with the No. 25 on it that matched up to the eight of hearts on the Queen of Hearts' board.
