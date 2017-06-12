Municipal
A June 19 preliminary hearing and pretrial was scheduled in Columbiana County Municipal Court for Logan Phillip Stewart, 21, Jefferson Avenue, Salem, charged with assault for allegedly striking a Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday. Additionally, Stewart was cited with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, OVI first offense, tail lights and regulations of vehicle and engine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun 1
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC