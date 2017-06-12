Municipal Court

In Columbiana County Municipal Court, Corey Y. Spencer, 21, Vine Avenue, Salem, was credited with a day served in jail, required 15 hours community service and fined $200 for obstructing official business. Spencer refused to open the door, when Salem police responded to a Vine Avenue apartment and heard arguing and threats on Nov. 16. Christopher E. Sheen, 38, Stewart Road, Salem, was fined $675, had his license suspended for 335 days, ordered to attend a three-day counseling program and required 30 hours community service for OVI first offense.

