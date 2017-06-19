Model A Fords will be in Salem Tuesday morning
The municipal parking lot across from the Dale Shaffer Library on South Lundy Avenue will step back in time Tuesday morning as members of the Penn Ohio Model A Club bring about 30 antique Model A Ford cars for a visit. Plans call for club members to arrive at 9 a.m. and leave Salem by 10:30 a.m. Club membership stretches from Sandusky to Erie, Pa.
