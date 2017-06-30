Mobile Meals of Salem holds annual meeting
Board members, volunteers and donors comprising the membership of Mobile Meals of Salem, Ohio Inc. met on June 8 at the Salem Regional Medical Center for their 42nd annual meeting. Sandy Blankenship, coordinator, explained that since 1976, the volunteers of Mobile Meals have delivered over 295,000 meals and during that 42-year period have not missed a single delivery date.
