Lisbon could feel the loss of youth workers at pool
A report prepared for this week's village council meeting by parks supervisor Dana Blackburn, who was unable to attend, stated she had relied in past years on the program to help pay the wages of staff at the Sadie Van Fossen swimming pool during the summer. The state scrapped the federally funded program, however, and is using the money to hire significantly fewer and much younger workers for longer periods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun 1
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC