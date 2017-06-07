Less than a month until Wooster skies light up for Fourth of July
In less than a month, the skies above Wooster will be colorfully alight with fireworks, and Brian Reed will be there. He and other members of the Wooster Exchange Club will be roaming the Kinney Building grounds on July 4, he said, "making sure everything goes well," during the display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun 1
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May 8
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC