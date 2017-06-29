Leetonia Beehive Ovens Park dedicated

Longtime Leetonia Village Administrator Gary Phillips was both surprised and honored to find the new Beehive Coke Ovens Community Park was named after him in recognition of the countless hours he has spent improving the park and making the newest part a reality. He was asked to unveil the sign with the help of Heather Kelm from the Leetonia Revitalization Committee.

