Johnson tours Salem's Courtyard Squar...

Johnson tours Salem's Courtyard Square complex

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Salem News

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, tours the Courtyard Square complex in downtown Salem with owner and developer Scott Cahill, who explained some of his plans for the second floor above the space occupied by Coaches Burgers along East State Street. The restoration work is part of Scott and Lisa Cahill's effort to preserve the historic elements of the buildings they purchased in 2012 and 2013, now known collectively as Courtyard Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off 10 hr lawyers gone wild 3
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May 8 Gwen S 36
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,642 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC