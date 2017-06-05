Inspections of older Salem buildings discussed by panel
A council committee may be looking at legislation to require inspections of the exterior walls, roofs and other structural parts on older industrial and commercial buildings every five years at owner expense. Whether the inspections will be done by a structural engineer or a qualified, state-licensed inspector remains one of the details to be determined, according to Councilwoman Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun 1
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC