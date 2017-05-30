Golden year for Salem couple
Carol Lee and James Glenn Johnson, Jr., Salem, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an outdoor vowel renewal and reception for invited guests at 2 p.m. June 24 at their home, hosted by their children and Diane Glover. The former Carol Lee Fisher married James Glenn Johnson, Jr. on June 24, 1967 by the Rev.
