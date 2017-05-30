Golden year for Salem couple

Golden year for Salem couple

Carol Lee and James Glenn Johnson, Jr., Salem, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an outdoor vowel renewal and reception for invited guests at 2 p.m. June 24 at their home, hosted by their children and Diane Glover. The former Carol Lee Fisher married James Glenn Johnson, Jr. on June 24, 1967 by the Rev.

