Fun for all ages

As the 12th Salem Super Cruise was drawing to a close, these three kids, Patrick, 11, Keira, 9, and Michelle Bryan, 7, whose parents are Steve and Trina Bryan of Salem, were checking out Jeff Wilson's 1963 split-window Corvette race car and its 526-cubic inch, supercharged engine. The car runs 3.90 in the eighth-mile.

