Five people injured in Calla Road crash

The Canfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township that sent five people to the hospital. According to the report, a red 2001 Ford Ranger being driven by Nick Cosma, 85, of Salem, was westbound on Calla Road and attempted to turn south toward a private drive, causing an eastbound silver 2007 Ford Focus being driven by Tyler D. Yoho, 22, of Salem, to collide with the pickup.

