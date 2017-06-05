Five injured in Goshen Twp. traffic accident
State troopers suspect that alcohol was a factor in a two-vehicle crash that injured five people in Goshen Township Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by 85-year-old Nick Cosma of Salem was struck when it turned in front of an oncoming car on Calla Road just west of State Route 534.
