Feed & Sing to open in Washingtonville
The Feed & Sing restaurant, just east of Washingtonville on state Route 14, will offer good food and live music when it opens at 2 p.m. Friday. There will be a band at 8 p.m. and General Manager Brad A. Sackella said a grand opening will be held on June 17. Owner Shawn Lawless plans to spotlight live bands from Nashville that will be transported to the Feed & Sing by motor home on Friday with a return trip after Saturday's performances.
