Evaluation asked in endangering child case
Bryan L. Weingart, 28, Orchard Avenue, Salem, was found not competent to assist in his own defense on charges of two counts of endangering children he faces in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. An additional evaluation was sought by Assistant County Prosecutor Timothy McNicol.
