Country music singer featured in Salem
Country music singer and songwriter Cody Gibson will be the featured guest artist at a special concert provided by the Salem Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Friday at the Orashan Memorial Civic Center at Waterworth Memorial Park. Gibson's music is mostly country with a bit of rock, treating audiences to a unique sound.
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun 1
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
