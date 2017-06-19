Council rejecting medical marijuana

Council rejecting medical marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Salem News

Area residents thinking they might get to buy medical marijuana in Salem may need to shop elsewhere after city council took a step to prohibit dispensing, along with cultivating and processing. The agenda included two ordinances related to medical marijuana that had been tabled at the last meeting: one to prohibit growing and processing and one to allow a retail dispensary as a conditional use in a C-2 General Commercial District, but limit the number of dispensaries to two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Jun 1 lawyers gone wild 3
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May '17 Gwen S 36
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,996 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC