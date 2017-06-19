Council rejecting medical marijuana

Area residents thinking they might get to buy medical marijuana in Salem may need to shop elsewhere after city council took a step to prohibit dispensing, along with cultivating and processing. The agenda included two ordinances related to medical marijuana that had been tabled at the last meeting: one to prohibit growing and processing and one to allow a retail dispensary as a conditional use in a C-2 General Commercial District, but limit the number of dispensaries to two.

