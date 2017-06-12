City seeking donors for fireworks
The city is still soliciting donations to help pay for this year's fireworks display set to light up the sky over Waterworth Memorial Park after dark on July 3. Mayor John Berlin sent out a letter dated June 1 to various businesses, organizations, entities and individual past sponsors asking for help to cover the $9,000 bill from Pyrotechnico Fireworks, noting that no tax dollars are spent to purchase fireworks. The event is always held on July 3 instead of the Fourth of July as a cost-saving measure.
