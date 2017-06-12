City seeking donors for fireworks

City seeking donors for fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Salem News

The city is still soliciting donations to help pay for this year's fireworks display set to light up the sky over Waterworth Memorial Park after dark on July 3. Mayor John Berlin sent out a letter dated June 1 to various businesses, organizations, entities and individual past sponsors asking for help to cover the $9,000 bill from Pyrotechnico Fireworks, noting that no tax dollars are spent to purchase fireworks. The event is always held on July 3 instead of the Fourth of July as a cost-saving measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Jun 1 lawyers gone wild 3
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May '17 Gwen S 36
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,245 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC