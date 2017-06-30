Church hosting Voice of the Martyrs Exile Night
Nankin Community Church will play host to the Voice of the Martyrs Exile Night from 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, to noon Saturday, July 15. There will be videos, participants will write letters for Christians in prison and everyone will experience the food that those living in extreme conditions have available. There will be a speaker for Voice of the Martyrs at the Sunday morning service at 9:30 a.m., as well.
