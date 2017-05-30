Boy Scouts place flags on graves
The members of St Paul Troop 6 in Salem placed flags on the graves of American veterans laid to rest at Woodsdale Cemetary in Hanover Township May 27. The annual event held the past six years is organized by Butler Township trustees Tom Sanor and Chuck Biery. Woodsdale Cemetery is located on the corner of Teegarden and Woodsdale roads near Guildford Lake and is jointlymaintained by Butler and Hanover townships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun 1
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May 8
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC