Boy Scouts place flags on graves

The members of St Paul Troop 6 in Salem placed flags on the graves of American veterans laid to rest at Woodsdale Cemetary in Hanover Township May 27. The annual event held the past six years is organized by Butler Township trustees Tom Sanor and Chuck Biery. Woodsdale Cemetery is located on the corner of Teegarden and Woodsdale roads near Guildford Lake and is jointlymaintained by Butler and Hanover townships.

