Sawyer Hall, 3, of Salem, is all smiles as Megan Palmer of Akron Children's Hospital adjusts the straps on his new free bike helmet during a bike rodeo hosted by the Salem City Health District and Safe Kids Mahoning Valley Thursday night at Waterworth Memorial Park. The Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics donated free helmets for the first 35 kids to register, with vouchers for another 35 free helmets from Salem Walmart.

