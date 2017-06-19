Big band set Sunday in Salem

The Salem Summer Concert Series will present the Big Band Sounds of John Trapani and his 17-piece combo at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Orashan Memorial Civic Center at Waterworth Memorial Park. This experienced band has been entertaining audiences for 40 years playing the original arrangements of the great big band masters: Glenn Miller, Harry James, the Dorsey brothers, Stan Kenton, Benny Goodman and Duke Ellington.

