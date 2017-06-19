Attorney vows to fight Salem junk yard ruling

An attorney for property owner John Adams said he'll take his client's fight to Common Pleas Court over his right to keep operating a junk yard at the corner of South Lundy Avenue and Cherry Street, claiming the use pre-dates zoning rules passed in 1973. James Mathews, of Baker, Dublikar, Beck, Wiley & Mathews in North Canton told the city Board of Zoning Appeals that he'll be filing an appeal of their decision Monday night to deny Adams' challenge of a zoning violation filed against him over the junk yard.

