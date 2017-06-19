Attorney vows to fight Salem junk yard ruling
An attorney for property owner John Adams said he'll take his client's fight to Common Pleas Court over his right to keep operating a junk yard at the corner of South Lundy Avenue and Cherry Street, claiming the use pre-dates zoning rules passed in 1973. James Mathews, of Baker, Dublikar, Beck, Wiley & Mathews in North Canton told the city Board of Zoning Appeals that he'll be filing an appeal of their decision Monday night to deny Adams' challenge of a zoning violation filed against him over the junk yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun 1
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC