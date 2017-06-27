across - sour - scommunities

The Salem Historical Society is offering its next Underground Railroad tour on the Quakertown Trolley at noon July 8. A docent, dressed as a Salem Quaker, will take passengers back in time to the year 1856. Following the sharing of many stories, travelers will return to the 21st century with a better understanding of the plight of slaves, the working of the Underground Railroad and the abolitionist movement that flourished in Salem prior to the Civil War.

