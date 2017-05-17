Sugar-Salem bond fails
A $5.59 million Sugar-Salem School District bond failed to pass Tuesday, while a two-year levy providing $200,000 per year passed. Madison and Fremont county voters cast 395 votes, or 58.2 percent, in favor of the bond, and 283 votes, or 41.7 percent, against.
