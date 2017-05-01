Salem Super Cruise T-shirts available at city hall

The 12th Salem Super Cruise will be held June 8-11 and T-shirts are available in all sizes for $10 each in city hall and at Suburban Market on Newgarden Ave. Modeling the Super Cruise T-shirts are three city employees, from left, Debbie Bricker, Phyllis McKenzie and Mickey Cope Weaver. The Salem Super Cruise is known for four nights of solid cruising in downtown Salem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.