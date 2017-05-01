Salem Super Cruise T-shirts available at city hall
The 12th Salem Super Cruise will be held June 8-11 and T-shirts are available in all sizes for $10 each in city hall and at Suburban Market on Newgarden Ave. Modeling the Super Cruise T-shirts are three city employees, from left, Debbie Bricker, Phyllis McKenzie and Mickey Cope Weaver. The Salem Super Cruise is known for four nights of solid cruising in downtown Salem.
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Bar Association hand-off
|Apr 21
|MIattnyssuck
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr 20
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
