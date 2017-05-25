Salem nurses give back
The Salem Registered Nurses' Association along with the Salem Regional Medical Center Nursing Department celebrated National Nurses Week by giving back to the community. SRNA members and the Nursing Department collected 20 boxes of personal care items, household goods and food for the women and children of Christina House, a Columbiana County domestic violence shelter.
