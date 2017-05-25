Salem nurses give back

Salem nurses give back

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Salem News

The Salem Registered Nurses' Association along with the Salem Regional Medical Center Nursing Department celebrated National Nurses Week by giving back to the community. SRNA members and the Nursing Department collected 20 boxes of personal care items, household goods and food for the women and children of Christina House, a Columbiana County domestic violence shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May 8 Gwen S 36
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Bar Association hand-off Apr '17 MIattnyssuck 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC