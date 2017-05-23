Salem Memorial Day parade, services scheduled
Retired U.S. Marines Corps Lt. Col. Brian Kennedy will be speaker of the day and military veterans William Kennedy, a resident of Salem, had six tours of duty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May 8
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Bar Association hand-off
|Apr '17
|MIattnyssuck
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC