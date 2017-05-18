Salem man gets 2 years for 2015 road ...

Salem man gets 2 years for 2015 road rage incident

A Salem man convicted in a road rage accident involving a bicyclist was sentenced to two years in prison and had his license suspended for five years by Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam on Thursday. After hearing testimony from the victim, two witnesses and police who investigated the accident, the judge decided Bauman knowingly harmed Curtis Masters.

