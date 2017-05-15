Salem BOE reviews its financial future
The Salem school district is doing all right financially, despite a bleaker picture in the fifth year of the latest five-year forecast, according to district Treasurer Robert Barrett. Barrett reviewed the state-required biannual report with school board members Monday night, explaining that he used state budget numbers issued by the governor since the state's new budget doesn't come out until July 1 and is still up for debate.
