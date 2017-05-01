Salem bears brunt of wind, heavy rain
When a storm hits like the one that blew through Salem Monday afternoon, Fire Chief Scott Mason said the best advice is for residents to stay inside, especially with live electrical wires involved. Mason said there were a lot of people out gawking and taking pictures while safety forces and service personnel were working on cleaning up the mess Monday.
