Salem appliance collection starts today

Salem city residents and Perry Township residents are being reminded about the large appliance drop-off which kicks off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the municipal lot off of Lundy and Pershing. City Service/Safety Director Ken Kenst stressed that no electronics will be accepted during the drop-off event, which is restricted to Salem city and Perry Township residents only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.