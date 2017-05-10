Religious Happenings

Salem First United Methodist Church, 244 S. Broadway Ave., will hold a rummage sale from and 9 a.m. to noon today. Rev. Dave Sigman will lead the study which will be held at 7 p.m. June 7, 14, 21 and 28. NORTH BENTON-North Benton Presbyterian Church will host an all you can eat community breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. today.

