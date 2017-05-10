Perry Township takes no stance yet on medical marijuana businesses
Perry Township trustees took no action Monday regarding a ban of any medical marijuana-related businesses wanting to locate in the township, but heard comments both in favor and against the idea of an overall ban. Trustee Chairman Cliff Mix said a decision may be made possibly at the next meeting, which is set for 6:30 p.m. May 22, but it's going to be up to the other trustees on what they want to do.
