/Patti Schaeffer

/Patti Schaeffer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Morning Journal

Watching the United Local boys of summer in their baseball game against Springfield are 16-year-old Rachel Bowen of Salem, 14-year-old Lauren Delvichio of Salem, 16-year-old Celeste Powers of Winona and 16-year-old Lauren Randall of Damascus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole Nixon Apr 24 Wife 2
News Bar Association hand-off Apr 21 MIattnyssuck 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr 20 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Columbiana County was issued at May 07 at 7:51PM EDT

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC