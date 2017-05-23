New deputy hired, DTF still down 1

A new deputy for the county sheriff's office does not mean an extra deputy will be returning to the county drug task force. Sheriff Ray Stone said the new deputy hired earlier this month is filling a recently vacant position, leaving him still with another empty slot, which is why he is still unable to place a second deputy back on the DTF.

