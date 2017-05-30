A June 1 pretrial was set in Columbiana County Municipal Court for Christie L. Schnader, 36, Benton Road, Salem, cited with possession of a drug abuse instrument and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Schnader and a co-defendant allegedly were attempting to hide items such as hypodermic syringes, a tie-off, spoons with burn marks and residue when Salem police looked inside an RV parked at a closed business, Downtown Metals, on Tuesday.

