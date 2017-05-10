Making downtown Salem more accessible goal of sidewalk project
Improved accessibility - that's the goal of a proposed downtown sidewalk rehabilitation project and may be the top selling point for the project's funding application. Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Executive Director Jeannette Wierzbicki explained that the idea of improving access is one of the goals of the organization's regional transportation planning group, so the project fits in very well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Bar Association hand-off
|Apr 21
|MIattnyssuck
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr 20
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC