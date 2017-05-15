Lower bid means longer water line project in Salem
With the winning bid coming in lower than expected, the city Utilities Commission agreed Thursday to stretch the North Ellsworth Avenue water line replacement project a little farther. The commission awarded the contract to J.S. Bova Excavating of Struthers, which had the low bid at $651,913 out of six bids submitted to replace the water main from 10th Street to Bricker Farms Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May 8
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr 24
|Wife
|2
|Bar Association hand-off
|Apr 21
|MIattnyssuck
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr 20
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC