Lower bid means longer water line project in Salem

With the winning bid coming in lower than expected, the city Utilities Commission agreed Thursday to stretch the North Ellsworth Avenue water line replacement project a little farther. The commission awarded the contract to J.S. Bova Excavating of Struthers, which had the low bid at $651,913 out of six bids submitted to replace the water main from 10th Street to Bricker Farms Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.