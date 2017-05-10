Lisbon looks to federal prison for su...

Lisbon looks to federal prison for summer workers

Without the help from the summer work program available, the village of Lisbon plans to use alternative labor this summer - getting help from the federal prison work program. The program will provide five or six full-time people to help with maintenance in the village.

