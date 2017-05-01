KSU - SSalem ranked as Tree Campus USA
Planting a tree to celebrate Arbor Day on the Kent State Salem Campus were, from left, Tyler Smith; Merissa Lake; Nancy Mackey; Maurice Peoples, horticultural facilities coordinator; Makenzie Jordan; Molly Finn; Dr. Tyre Proffer, professor of biological sciences; Scott Glosser, Anna Detoro; and Claire Smith. The campus recently received the Tree Campus USA recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation.
