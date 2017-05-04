KSU Salem recognizes BOC for support

Kent State University at Salem recently presented the 2017 Friends of the Campus Award to BOC Water Hydraulics Inc. Accepting and presenting the award were, from left, front row, Julie Olson, Bea Olson, Don Olson, Todd Olson; back row, John Burr, Brian Frederick, Andy Clutter and Kent State Salem Dean David Dees. SALEM-Kent State University at Salem recently held its annual awards ceremony, during which students were recognized for their academic excellence, scholastic achievements and service to the campus.

