Johnson, Goll at odds on pot vote

Salem resident David Johnson called on Councilman Geoff Goll to recuse himself from any talks or action on the medical marijuana issue, accusing him this week of violating state ethics law due to a family member's relationship with a potential medical marijuana grower. He said in a letter to city council and the city law director that if he doesn't receive full satisfaction, he'll file a formal complaint with the Ohio Ethics Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.