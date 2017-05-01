Jackie Troll's bequest funds new portable radios for Salem cops

Salem Police Department personnel, the mayor and Salem Community Foundation representatives celebrate a gift of $21,000 from the Jacqueline E. Troll Memorial Fund for the purchase of new portable radios. On hand were, from left, Patrolman Mike Garber and K-9 Simon, SCF grants coordinator Melissa Costa, board member Lou Ramunno, President John Tonti, board member Joe Julian, Chief J.T. Panezott, Mayor John Berlin and Patrolman Steve LaRosa and K-9 Argo.

